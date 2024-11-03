Creative Alliance celebrates Day of The Dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore celebrated the Day of the Dead with lively dancing over the weekend.

Creative Alliance, the art center in Highlandtown, held its annual parade and festival in honor of the Mexican holiday.

Beyond the festivities, the Day of the Dead is centered on remembering loved ones who have passed on.

This is usually done by decorating altars called “ofrendas” with photos, marigolds, candles, and the favorite dishes of family members.

Even though Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, originated in Mexico, it is celebrated across the Latino world.