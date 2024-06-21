Two crashes involving overturned cars in Harford County Friday

FOREST HILL, Md. — A pair of chaotic crash scenes in Harford County Friday afternoon.
Crews first responded for an overturned car on Rock Spring Road (MD-24) and Forest Valley Drive.
A picture taken at the scene shows paramedics tending to at least one person involved.
Volunteer Firefighters from @BelAirVolFireCo and 2 @HarfordCoDES EMS units are on scene of vehicle crash on Rock Spring Road (MD-24) at Forest Valley Drive in #ForestHillMD. Expect delays. Photo credit to Kevin Bugda. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/hlW8rZhXhi— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 21, 2024
The severity of their injuries is unclear.
About half-hour later another car overturned in the 700 block of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon.
Volunteer Firefighters from @AbingdonFire and a @HarfordCoDES EMS unit are on scene of a crash with one vehicle overturned in the 700 block of Hookers Mill Road in #AbingdonMD. Expect delays. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/CQgd3fELrM— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 21, 2024
There's no word on their condition either.
This article will be updated if and when more information becomes available.