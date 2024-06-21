Two crashes involving overturned cars in Harford County Friday

FOREST HILL, Md. — A pair of chaotic crash scenes in Harford County Friday afternoon.

Crews first responded for an overturned car on Rock Spring Road (MD-24) and Forest Valley Drive.

A picture taken at the scene shows paramedics tending to at least one person involved.

Volunteer Firefighters from @BelAirVolFireCo and 2 @HarfordCoDES EMS units are on scene of vehicle crash on Rock Spring Road (MD-24) at Forest Valley Drive in #ForestHillMD. Expect delays. Photo credit to Kevin Bugda. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/hlW8rZhXhi — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 21, 2024

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

About half-hour later another car overturned in the 700 block of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon.

Volunteer Firefighters from @AbingdonFire and a @HarfordCoDES EMS unit are on scene of a crash with one vehicle overturned in the 700 block of Hookers Mill Road in #AbingdonMD. Expect delays. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/CQgd3fELrM — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 21, 2024

There's no word on their condition either.

This article will be updated if and when more information becomes available.