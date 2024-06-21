Watch Now
Two crashes involving overturned cars in Harford County Friday

Kevin Bugda<br/>
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 21, 2024

FOREST HILL, Md. — A pair of chaotic crash scenes in Harford County Friday afternoon.

Crews first responded for an overturned car on Rock Spring Road (MD-24) and Forest Valley Drive.

A picture taken at the scene shows paramedics tending to at least one person involved.

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

About half-hour later another car overturned in the 700 block of Hookers Mill Road in Abingdon.

There's no word on their condition either.

This article will be updated if and when more information becomes available.

