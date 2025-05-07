Crash in Fredrick County leaves motorcycle driver dead

GREEN VALLEY, Md. WMAR 2 News Baltimore — A motorcycle driver is dead after being hit by a passenger vehicle in Frederick County

It happened Wednesday around 4:30pm at Md Route 80 and Kemptown Church Road.

Maryland State Police say the motorcycle was moving south on MD Route 80. At the same time, the passenger vehicle was traveling on Kemptown Road.

For reasons unknown, the passenger vehicle didn't yield and hit the motorcycle.

Authorities pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.

As 6:06pm Wednesday, all lanes are closed on Route 80. The Maryland Police Crash team is leading the investigation.