Cracking down on future dollar chain stores

BALTIMORE — At just a year old, Zamari Redditt is about to tee off thanks to a Family Dollar store in Park Heights.

“I got a nice golf set for my son,” said Zamari’s father, Arkeene Redditt, “Five dollars. Where like at Walmart or something it would be like 12 or 13 dollars so it’s cheaper.”

A total of 50 various dollar stores have popped up in Charm City in recent years, but for some, it appears they are losing their charm.

Just ask City Councilwoman Odette Ramos.

“It’s an illusion basically that dollar means, you know, what it means, but also, at least in my district, we’re also experienced that they’re not really good neighbors,” said Ramos.

Whether it’s nickel and diming their customers, allowing trash to build up outside or providing unhealthy snacks in the midst of a food desert.

“In Baltimore, there’s no dollar stores that I know of that actually have produce,” added the District 14 representative.

Ramos says the small box stores are really no bargain for low income neighborhoods.

Elsewhere around the country some cities have either limited the number of dollar stores in one general area or they’ve placed a moratorium on adding new ones until they can study the issue and in the worst case scenario, they have banned any new ones outright.

Ramos has co-sponsored a bill that would force future stores to locate half a mile from any existing ones, while clearing a zoning board and hearing from their potential new neighbors.

“What we’re trying to do with this bill is basically say, ‘You can be here, but we want to have an opportunity to have a say’,” explained Ramos, “and the communities want to have a say in whether you can be here or not and that’s what the conditional use is.”

Ironically, we spotted a dollar store advertising produce in Ramos’ district, but some shoppers share a vision for better options.

“I think we can get other stuff like Trader Joe’s or Harris Teeter,” said McKeighla Brown, “I think people in this neighborhood and in Baltimore deserve those nice places, those organic places.”

But in the meantime, faithful customers are just thankful to be able to save a buck whatever the cost.

“It’s helpful and it’s more affordable so people won’t have to pay outrageous prices for groceries just to survive the day-to-day just to get basic necessities that they need,” said Redditt, “So yes, I would like to see more.”