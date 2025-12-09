Cracker Barrel to compensate Maryland students with autism for alleged discrimination

WALDORF, Md. — Maryland and Cracker Barrel have reached a settlement over the restaurant's alleged discrimination against a group of elementary students with autism.

The complaint stems from a past incident at the Waldorf location where a group of teachers took their students from Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

According to the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and State Attorney General's Office, the students received "differential treatment rooted in disability."

Following an investigation, Cracker Barrel agreed to compensate the students and their school, while updating their accommodation policies.

Specifically, Cracker Barrel will pay the students a total of $75,000, equating to $7,500 per student.

Additionally, the chain will donate $17,500 to the SORE and ACHIEVE programs at Dr. James Craik Elementary School, which support students with developmental disabilities.

The school will also be reimbursed the $446.56 they spent at Cracker Barrel the day of the incident.

Finally, the company reportedly agreed to contribute $9,000 to Maryland's Civil Rights Enforcement Fund.

We've reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.

