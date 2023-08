WESTMINSTER, Md. — An investigation is underway after dozens of animals died in a Carroll County barn fire Sunday morning.

Flames broke out before 9am in the 1900 block of Running Brooke Drive in Westminster.

Approximately 65 firefighters were called in to help.

Despite getting things under control in about 45 minutes, one cow and 48 pigs were killed in the fire.

The barn itself was a total loss as well, leaving an estimated $200,000 in damages.

The cause remains under investigation.