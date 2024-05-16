COVID healthcare workers honored with mural

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Staff members from the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center were honored this morning with the unveiling of a mixed-media mural. UM BWMC teamed up with Art with a Heart to create the mosaic.

Hospital leadership, board members, and former patients unveiled the work in the hospital atrium, where it will permanently live.

The creation of this piece comes as a result of their tremendous efforts to provide care to those suffering from COVID-19 throughout its many surges.

The heart of the collage are its Mandalas, geometric circular designs that are used to establish a sacred space, represent wholeness, and promote meditation.

In addition to the mandalas, the mural is made up of decorated leaves that have words of strength and positivity engraved in them. One says love, one says courage, and another says gratitude.