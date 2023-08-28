COVID cases on the rise as CDC prepares to provide updated guidance

BALTIMORE — While hospitalizations remain low across Maryland, according to the State Department of Health, over the last four weeks hospitalizations from COVID are on the rise.

"Despite the intensity of the pandemic, when it was at its peak being well behind us, the virus that causes COVID is still around, is still continuing to cause disease," said Dr. Greg Shrank, infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Shrank with the University of Maryland Medical Center says part of the reason for the rise in cases is because immunity from previous infections and booster shots is waning.

He says the majority of people without underlying health issues will only have mild symptoms if they get COVID.

For those with serious health issues, the best line of defense is the booster shot.

"So that way, if they are exposed to it because there are lots of the virus out there in the community, they are better protected from it," said Shrank.

Doctor Andy Pekosz with Johns Hopkins says people at a higher risk should also consider masking in public.

Adding that some businesses like hospitals or nursing homes may require it.

"I don't see given the current variation any city, county or statewide mask mandates coming through," said Pekosz.

Pekosz says he thinks we're on our way to treating COVID like we do the flu.

"We expect to see a surge this fall, we're hoping that we get into a situation where it only needs to be updated on an annual basis cause that will simplify the vaccine messaging to individuals," said Pekosz.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting in mid-September to provide updated guidance on how to handle the virus.