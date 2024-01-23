Court orders AA County gun shops to issue customers suicide prevention pamphlets

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A federal appeals court is ordering gun dealers in Anne Arundel County to issue suicide prevention and conflict resolution pamphlets to customers.

The ruling stems from a May 2022 lawsuit filed by Maryland Shall Issue, Inc. and four local gun shops.

They claimed County Bill 108-21 trampled over their first amendment rights.

"You simply have a right not to take a position at all. In the dealer's case they would prefer to conduct business without engaging with this exchange of literature with their customers. It means it's a fundamental right not to say anything at all," the organization's attorney Mark Pennak previously told WMAR.

RELATED: Anne Arundel gun dealers sue the county for alleged first amendment violation

At the time County Executive Steuart Pittman argued the legislation could save lives.

"When people are purchasing a firearm, we hope that most of them are doing so with good intent," said Pittman. "But we want them to know that there's help out there, if they're in a situation where, whether it's depression or suicidal tendencies and to be able to reach out for help."

Under the court approved law gun shops refusing to provide pamphlets can be fined over $1000 per violation.

Pittman called the decision "a win for the people of this county."

