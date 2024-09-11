Couple with stolen car, guns arrested after I-95 hit-and-run

PERRYVILLE, Md. — A Prince George's County couple were arrested at a Cecil County Royal Farms store overnight, after allegedly causing a hit-and-run on I-95.

Adam Turner Gates, Jr., 20, and Daniela Padilla-Garcia, 19, both of Bowie, were found in a stolen car, with three guns - one stolen from Georgia and two "ghost guns" (missing the serial number).

Perryville Police Department arrested them at about 2:30 a.m. today after a reported assault and vandalism at Royal Farms, on Perryville Road.

Gates and Padilla-Garcia were in a 2016 Infiniti that had been stolen out of Prince George's County, said police.

Police found a handgun stolen from Georgia in the car, plus the two "ghost guns." Gates and Padilla-Garcia are banned from having guns.

Gates was also wanted on multiple warrants from the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office.

Both were ordered held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center, on "a litany of charges" including assault, vandalism, weapons violations and disorderly conduct.