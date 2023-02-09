Couple revisits hospital to express gratitude to medical team for their care

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Valentine's Day, one couple isn't just sharing their love for one another.

They're also sharing their love for the therapists who helped them recover from a serious crash.

Just before Christmas, Jay and Ashley McMillan were driving home then a tractor trailer made a U-turn. They ended up T-boning it.

Jay broke 8 ribs and broke his leg in two places.

He was transferred to Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital for physical rehab.

Ashley broke her leg, collarbone, and hip.

She went there for out patient therapy.

On Thursday, the couple returned to Medstar Good Samaritan to thank the therapists that helped them recover from that crash.

"I know you guys do this everyday. But you know, for us it was really important and life changing. And everyone here really helped to restore my faith and humanity. I didn't think that you could even have something like this. We're profoundly thankful," Jay said.

Some of the therapy the couple went through was focused on practical movement rather than clinical healing.

This includes getting in and out of the car or walking up a ramp into a house.