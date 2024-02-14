Couple met in nursing school before landing jobs together, now they're married!

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Love often comes to those who aren't searching for it.

This story began when two nurses in training were struck by cupid.

James Woo, an RN in the Wound Care Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center first met his wife Charlotte Woo, an RN on another unit at UM BWMC, while the two were in nursing school.

"We met at school and then we started dating a couple months before we took jobs working at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center... As part of the float pool, my wife and I went through our orientations together before we began working on the same unit. The sparks never dimmed. Three years after our first date we decided to make it official,” James said.

The couple says they cherish being able to work at the same hospital where their love story and nursing careers began.