Couple charged in connection with vacant house fire in Havre De Grace

HARFORD COUNTY — A couple is facing multiple charges, including arson, after they were caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire in November of 2022.

On November 11, 2022, the Susquehanna Hose Company and other fire departments were called for a structure fire in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace. The building was a three-story vacant home.

The fire was under control after an hour and a half effort from 65 firefighters. The damage from the fire caused about $100,000 in damages.

While investigating the fire, Deputy State Fire Marshals obtained images of two people running away from the area. Tips were called in and the couple, 22-year-old Noah Larkins and 24-year-old Monica Boesch, was then caught by police.

RELATED: Images may hold key to Havre de Grace fire

Larkins was served with a warrant on Wednesday, Boesch was served with a criminal summons on Thursday morning.

The charges include second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, malicious burning first-degree, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.