County mowers mistakenly damage Oregon Ridge meadows

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County is apologizing after crews destroyed an environmentally-sensitive area of Oregon Ridge Nature Center by mowing the park's meadows, along Shawan Road, at the wrong season.

The Nature Center posted:

We are unhappy to report the latest news. Yesterday, Baltimore County mistakenly mowed the meadows along Shawan Road. This is most unfortunate since we are in the prime nesting season for many bird species. Further, the milkweed, bergamot, black-eyed susans and other important wildflowers critical to many bees and butterflies have been destroyed. The Oregon Ridge Nature Center Council will be discussing this matter with Baltimore County officials to determine what measures can be taken to prevent this type of action in the future.

The meadows is maintained annually, but is supposed to be mowed in late March-April.

In response to this incident, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is requiring all park maintenance to be supervised by the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Mowing of county properties is currently managed by Property Management Division of the Office of Budget and Finance.

Property Management will still mow parkland, but Recreation and Parks will now oversee the process.

The county said in a statement: