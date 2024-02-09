County buys old Edgewater Giant Food building with plans to turn into rec center

EDGEWATER, Md. — The old Giant Food building turned seasonal Halloween store in Edgewater is being bought out by the County.

Sitting on five acres along Solomons Island Road, the space has spent most months out of the past several years unoccupied.

This week Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an agreement to purchase the property, with intentions of turning it into a recreational facility.

“For years, county residents have been asking for indoor recreation facilities, and for years the former Giant building in Edgewater has been used only during the Halloween season,” said Pittman. “I am thrilled that we were able to sign an agreement to acquire the site this week, and can’t wait to get to work with our residents and designers on a plan that delivers for people of all ages.”

The Department of Recreation and Parks has requested funding for the facility's design and renovation to be included in the FY25 Capital budget.

Plans are also underway to offer public input later this year.

"With this property, the Department can realize its vision to repurpose a vacant big box store into a vibrant indoor recreational amenity,” said Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys.”We look forward to collaborating with the community to plan the renovation and future programming for this exciting acquisition."