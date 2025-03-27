County agreements to detain undocumented immigrants could become unlawful in MD

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A bill before the General Assembly that could end 287(g) agreements in Maryland is drawing opposition from the state's sheriffs.

The agreements allow law enforcement to detain people who have been arrested and to contact ICE.

"These agreements are voluntary agreements that local law enforcement can enter into with ICE and it deputizes local law enforcement to work as ICE agents," said Delegate Nicole Williams, a Democrat from Prince George's County.

The bill would limit the contact of ICE to people who were previously convicted of a violent crime.

Sheriff's from counties from the mountains to the shore spoke of their displeasure with the bill.

"So, it actually should be titled the 'Place Marylanders in Danger Act' cause that's what it effectively does," said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins from Frederick County.

Baltimore Field Office director for ICE, Matt Elliston, said the sanctuary counties have led to violent criminals not being detained and get released back into communities.

"We've had more than a dozen examples of sanctuary jurisdictions releasing MS-13 members, Tren de Aragua members, homicide, rape, these are things that the Baltimore Field Office of ICE is consistently going out to make that arrest," said Elliston.

Delegate Williams is the lead sponsor of the bill -- she argues due process hasn't been given before the ICE detainers are placed on people.

"That takes place before we even know whether or not that person is actually guilty of that crime vs what is in the bill that is before the senate today. In that bill, these are individuals that have been convicted of that crime," said Williams.

CASA, a major lobbying group for immigrant rights across the country, supports the bill.

"What happens when community members think that police are ICE, they're not going to interact with police, the trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement is completely broken," said CASA policy director Cathryn Jackson.

Lawmakers have just over a week to get the bill out of the senate and to the governor's desk.

Senate Republicans are hoping it fails.

"It is the highest priority in our senate republican caucus to defeat this bill, we are fighting to defeat it," said Senator Justin Ready.

The bill was heard in the judicial proceedings committee Thursday and likely won't get a vote until at least next week.