Corbin Burnes signs 6-year $210 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks, reports say

A huge piece from the Orioles is heading to a new destination.

Corbin Burnes has signed a six-year $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Burnes, 30, was acquired by the Orioles via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The acquisition was just one day after the Angelos family agreed to sell the franchise to David Rubenstein.

He would go on to start and help the Orioles clinch a playoff berth.

Unfortunately, the O's lost in the AL Divisional Series against the Kansas City Royals.

With Burnes heading to Arizona, this leaves Baltimore with more questions than answers.

One of those questions is Anthony Santander, who is still a free agent.