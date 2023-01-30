Coppin State University receives $4 million to upgrade internet

BALTIMORE — Coppin State University students will soon have a harder time using the "my internet is down" excuse to get out of writing papers.

The HBCU received nearly $4 million dollars on Monday to upgrade high-speed internet access.

The money comes from the Connecting Minority Communities pilot program run by the Department of Commerce, and is part of President Biden's "Internet for All" campaign.

Governor Wes Moore spoke on the importance of internet access.

"In order for us to actually fulfill a commitment to leave no one behind it means we actually have to equip our community with the tools to make things real. That's why promoting digital equity ad inclusion is not only the right thing to do, it's an essential thing to do," Moore said.

The money will help fund Coppin's "Connect Eagle Nation" project that will do things like give out laptops to those who can't afford them, start an apprenticeship in cyber studies, bring new technology to the Coppin School of Nursing and much more.