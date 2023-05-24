Coppin State holds ribbon cutting for new on-campus pantry

BALTIMORE — Coppin State University is helping students facing food insecurity.

On Wednesday they held a ribbon cutting for 'Coppin Corner.'

It's an on-campus food and toiletry pantry.

There, students can get non-perishables, frozen foods, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

"It is important, as Dr. Moore noted, and that as we've been talking about, making sure that food insecurity is not a factor that impacts students retention, success, and wellness at Coppin State University," said Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of Coppin State University.

The university is opening Coppin Corner now so students in need can stock up for summer break.

The pantry will be open year-round.