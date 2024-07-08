Cooling centers set to open around Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The city of Annapolis announced cooling centers will be open this week due to the hot weather.

The centers will be open on July 8-11 and access to water will be provided at these sites.

Here's the list:



Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Annapolis Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West St

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. American Legion Post 141, 1707 Forest Dr.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Annapolis Senior Activity Center, 119 S. Villa Ave

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those visiting the Pip Moyer cooling center will not have access to recreation activities.