Cooling centers set to open around Annapolis

<p>Thermometer Sun high Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images).</p>
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 08, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The city of Annapolis announced cooling centers will be open this week due to the hot weather.

The centers will be open on July 8-11 and access to water will be provided at these sites.

Here's the list:

  • Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane
    Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Annapolis Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West St
    Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • American Legion Post 141, 1707 Forest Dr.
    Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Annapolis Senior Activity Center, 119 S. Villa Ave
    Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those visiting the Pip Moyer cooling center will not have access to recreation activities.

