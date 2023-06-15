Cookies Baltimore allegedly used "large gun apparatus" to blow medical cannabis smoke at customers

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Cannabis Administration has temporarily shutdown Cookies dispensary in Federal Hill.

Notice of the suspension came less than a week after Cookies held their grand opening on May 27.

The suspension lists a slew of violations, stemming from an unannounced inspection one day prior to opening.

Inspectors specifically describe one particular violation that was discovered circulating on social media.

"The video appeared to show large plumes of medical cannabis smoke being blown from a large gun apparatus into the mouths of persons outside the dispensary," the suspension notice states. "The gun contained a sticker with a Cookies logo on it."

Public consumption of cannabis is still prohibited by state law, although beginning July 1 adults 21 and over will be able to legally buy from licensed dispensaries.

The age requirement was another thing that got the attention of inspectors, as Cookies allegedly advertised online in a way the commission said "targets or is attractive to minors, including a cartoon character."

Cookies is also accused of refusing to provide inspectors with material needed for their investigation including surveillance footage, despite being asked multiple times.

"This failure to maintain video surveillance footage constitutes an operational failure risking diversion and endangering the public’s health because if Respondent’s statements are true, it is impossible to accurately identify who was coming and going in the dispensary and if any product was diverted," inspectors wrote.

The company now has 30 days from the date of suspension to request a hearing. They could face a $10,000 fine per violation.

To read the full suspension notice, click here.