Convicted YouTube star's seized car collection being auctioned off at B&O Railroad Museum

BALTIMORE — The federal government is auctioning off a multi-million dollar car collection seized from convicted YouTube star Bill Omar Carrasquillo.

Better known as “Omi In A Hellcat,” Carrasquillo was sentenced to over five years in prison for what prosecutors called "a wide-ranging criminal scheme."

Some of those crimes involved piracy of cable TV, money laundering, copyright infringement, and wire fraud.

As part of his punishment Carrasquillo was ordered to forfeit $30 million in assets.

Over the years Carrasquillo assembled a collection of exotic cars including Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Jeeps and other SUVs.

Those cars will be publicly auctioned at the B&O Railroad Museum on October 13.

Registration is required to bid.