Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Convicted YouTube star's seized car collection being auctioned off at B&O Railroad Museum

Feds auction off seized exotic car collection of YouTube star “Omi In A Hellcat.jpg
B&amp;O
Feds auction off seized exotic car collection of YouTube star “Omi In A Hellcat.jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 09:16:38-04

BALTIMORE — The federal government is auctioning off a multi-million dollar car collection seized from convicted YouTube star Bill Omar Carrasquillo.

Better known as “Omi In A Hellcat,” Carrasquillo was sentenced to over five years in prison for what prosecutors called "a wide-ranging criminal scheme."

Some of those crimes involved piracy of cable TV, money laundering, copyright infringement, and wire fraud.

As part of his punishment Carrasquillo was ordered to forfeit $30 million in assets.

Over the years Carrasquillo assembled a collection of exotic cars including Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Jeeps and other SUVs.

Those cars will be publicly auctioned at the B&O Railroad Museum on October 13.

Registration is required to bid.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices