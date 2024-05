BALTIMORE — A fugitive is on the loose after disappearing from Baltimore's Central Booking facility.

Franklin Hughes, 30, was in custody for violating probation on a child porn conviction.

The Maryland Department of Corrections said Hughes was scheduled to be transferred to Baltimore County.

Department of Corrections

An investigation is underway to determine how he got away.

Court records show Hughes with a long criminal history.

Anyone knowing Hughes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.