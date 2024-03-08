Convicted murderer gets 70 years for violating parole, firing gun at teens outside Aberdeen movie theater

ABERDEEN, Md. — A convicted murderer out on parole is headed back to jail for firing at a group of teens outside an Aberdeen movie theater last summer.

Gary Dashon Davenport, 44 of Edgewood, was sentenced earlier this week to 70 years behind bars.

On August 11, 2023 he and another man entered the Horizon Cinemas and began chasing teens through the theater.

Things spilled out onto the parking lot of Aberdeen Marketplace, where surveillance video shows Davenport pulling out a gun.

Unable to catch up with the teens, Davenport got into a vehicle with the second suspect, and the two continued to go after the group.

They ended up around the Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.

No one was hit, but police did recover one .40 caliber shell casing where Davenport was last seen riding in the vehicle.

Detectives ultimately searched Davenport's home and found the clothing he'd been wearing that night.

It was soon learned that Davenport was on parole at the time, and prohibited from possessing a gun because of a 2008 second-degree murder conviction.

He was released from custody in 2022 and was on probation.

At trial the judge revoked Davenport's parole, ordering him to serve an additional decade on top of the 60-year sentence for the movie theater incident.

Davenport’s alleged accomplice also faces charges and is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

