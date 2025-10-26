Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Convicted felon on probation now accused of attempted rape near Shady Grove Hospital

Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman was assaulted and nearly raped while walking to a bus stop near Shady Grove Hospital on Friday morning.

Montgomery County Police have since arrested 25-year-old Jerrell Lee Fullwood, of Silver Spring.

Area surveillance footage reportedly shows Fullwood following the victim on Medical Center Drive before the assault occurred.

Officers actually caught Fullwood trying to leave the area on a bus.

He's now charged with attempted first-degree rape and assault.

Court records show Fullwood is already on probation after pleading guilty to robbery last October.

County Circuit Court judge, Mary Ayres, ordered Fullwood to serve just 18 days of a three-year prison sentence.

Fullwood has a bond hearing scheduled for October 27 followed by a preliminary hearing on November 21.

