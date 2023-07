HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A construction crane collapsed Friday morning on I-70 in Washington County.

It happened along the eastbound side near Crystal Falls Drive.

Maryland State Police is advising commuters to avoid the area, due to significant traffic delays.

Currently all eastbound lanes are blocked along that portion of I-70, past MD 66.

Detours are in place just before Route 40 at Mile Marker 32.

It's unclear how the crane collapsed or if anyone was injured.