Congressman Jamie Raskin announces successful chemo-immunotherapy treatment

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jamie Raskin sent an open letter detailing the success of his chemo-immunotherapy treatments at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital.

Raskin was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.

In his letter he says he has a "90% prognosis of no relapse."

His full letter can be found below: