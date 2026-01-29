Congressman announces $1 million for Carroll County veterans center and food pantry funding

Congressman Johnny Olszewski visited Carroll County today to announce federal funding for two critical community needs: veteran services and food assistance for struggling families.

The largest allocation, $1 million, will support the construction of a new Veterans Freedom Center in Westminster, designed to serve more than 12,000 veterans for the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project.

The facility will provide a space for veterans to connect, heal, and access essential services while focusing on helping them secure stable housing, employment, and benefits.

"It goes to show that we are coming together as one here in Carroll County, and we don't stop at the border. We help veterans all over the United States because it doesn't matter where you're from, if you have a need, that veteran and their family are getting what we can give them," Jason Sidock said, a veteran and executive director of CCVIP.

Olszewski also presented a $52,000 grant to Deeds of Faith, which will expand their food pantry operations to better serve families struggling with rising costs.

The organization reports they are on track to serve nearly 17,000 people this year.