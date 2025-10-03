Concerts, magic, and pride: A little something for everyone in the weekend planner

Wizarding Weekend in Old Ellicott City

Calling all muggles and wizards! The Wizarding Weekend returns to Magical Main in Old Ellicott City this Saturday and Sunday.

The Harry Potter-themed event features a scavenger hunt, costume contest, and themed treats at shops throughout the historic district. Saturday night brings an outdoor screening of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."

Baltimore by Baltimore Festival Finale

The final "Baltimore by Baltimore" festival takes place Saturday at the Inner Harbor from 2 to 8 p.m.

This year's theme, "Ottobar Live," pays tribute to the venue that has launched numerous local acts. The festival will also feature a punk rock flea market.

Upper Chesapeake Pride Festival

The Upper Chesapeake Pride Foundation hosts its Pride Festival Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace.

The event includes performances on two stages, an "Artists Alley" featuring locally made work, craft vendors and food trucks.