Concern over survival of starving ospreys nesting around the Chesapeake

BALTIMORE — A shortage of one species of fish in the Chesapeake Bay is causing a beloved bird to starve, according to a new study.

William & Mary's Center for Conservation Biology surveyed 12 different osprey nesting sites in Maryland and Virginia.

The study revealed young osprey struggled to survive at 10 salt water sites, where they depend on menhaden fish for food.

Chances of survival was much greater at the two other fresh water sites, which instead allow osprey to feed on catfish and gizzard shad.

The study sparks concern among experts whether the osprey population can be maintained.

It's not only osprey impacted by the lack of menhaden fish in the bay, they also supply food for striped bass and whales.

One reason behind the low numbers is menhaden industrial fishing, which is only allowed in Virginia currently.

Recently the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission took up a proposal from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to help better manage the menhaden population.

The commission formed a work group to explore ways in protecting species relying on menhaden for food. One option could include seasonal fishing closures.

“We’re seeing some major ecological red flags in the Chesapeake Bay. From struggling osprey populations to dismal menhaden bait landings, it’s clear that additional precautions are needed," said Allison Colden, CBF Maryland Executive Director. "Seasonal fishing closures during the time of year when menhaden are demanded most by osprey and other predators is a critical next step in better managing menhaden fishing in the Bay. We appreciate the Menhaden Management Board’s action to begin this important and overdue conversation.”

