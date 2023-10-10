Conair LLC to open huge distribution center in western Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Major manufacturer Conair LLC is set to open a distribution center in western Maryland that will offer 700 jobs and is believed to become the largest single distribution center in the state.

The state is planning to give Conair, which makes health and beauty products as well as kitchen appliances, $2 million conditional loan and Washington County is set to give the company a $200,000 loan. Both of the loans are still pending approval.

Conair will lease about 2.1 million square foot at a facility that's still being built in Hagerstown, Washington County. The company is investing about $75 million in the property, said John Barr, President of the Board of County Commissioners for Washington County.

Conair Senior Vice President of Distribution and Logistics Dan Kochenash said in a statement:

We are looking forward to this partnership, which will allow us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs. As we work together with the Maryland Department of Commerce, this operation provides us with a platform to improve service today and expand our business in the future.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore sent out an announcement Tuesday; the announcement notes that Conair is also eligible for other state incentives and tax credits, such as the Job Creation Tax Credit.

Conair is based in Stamford, Conn., and creates personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, and health and beauty items. Its brands include Cuisinart, Conair and Waring. The company sells its products in more than 120 countries.

Being in Washington County will give Conair "convenient access to major consumer markets, as well as several highways and ground and freight hubs," said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson.

