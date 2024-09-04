Competency hearing for man in attempted airplane theft

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — He allegedly tried to steal a multimillion-dollar aircraft at Martin State Airport, and 43-year-old Joseph Goldman’s motive remains a mystery for now.

“It was just daylight out, and this individual drove past security on to the tarmac, and it’s just fortunate we were able to just capture this guy,” said Ngan Ho of the Maryland State Police.

Appearing on closed circuit TV for a bail review hearing on Tuesday, Goldman had no attorney and acted surprised that he wasn’t simply being charged with trespassing.

24 hours later, Goldman’s rescheduled hearing was also cut short when a public defender requested he undergo a competency hearing based on conversations with the suspect and his mother.

The prosecutor in his case agreed based on comments he had made the previous day, which included his statement to the judge that he’d really like to go home.

Goldman interjected a few times after the judge postponed his bail review hearing for the second time in as many days.

The head of an aerospace consulting company and licensed pilot appeared to be confused over what a competency hearing was, and he asked the judge if anyone had contacted the Veterans Administration in connection with his case.

Bizarre behavior that raises questions over his mental state and whether we’ll ever really know what he was thinking when he allegedly tried to steal an airplane.