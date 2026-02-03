Comparing how the different districts in our area handle snow days

How do the different school districts in our region compare when it comes to snow days and virtual instruction days? Here's an easy guide:

Baltimore City Schools

❄️Snow days allotted: 3

💻Virtual days: 4th day of inclement weather and beyond

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 3

⛱️Updated last day of school: June 16, 2026

More details: The policy at Baltimore City Schools is to have the first three inclement weather days as non-school days, which are recoverable with make-up days added to the end of the school year. All additional inclement weather days will be virtual instruction days. Find out more from Baltimore City Schools here.

Baltimore County Public Schools

❄️Snow days allotted: 3

💻Virtual days: 4th day of inclement weather and beyond, with 2-hour delay schedule

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 3

⛱️Updated last day of school: June 16, 2026

More details: Baltimore County Public Schools has implemented its Virtual Inclement Weather Day Plan for the 2025-2026 school year, including three "traditional" snow days and then virtual learning on a 2-hour delay schedule for all further inclement weather days. There are three make-up inclement weather days on the school calendar, which would put the last day of school on Tuesday, June 16. Find out more from Baltimore County Public Schools here.

Howard County Public School System

❄️Snow days allotted: 3

💻Virtual days start: 🚫 County does not qualify

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 3

⛱️Updated last day of school: June 18, 2026 (subject to change)

More details: Howard County Public School System has three inclement weather days with make-up days at the end of the school year. Because schools had been scheduled for closure on Monday, January 26, for a professional work day anyway, they only exceeded that by one additional snow day on Friday, January 30. Howard County Public Schools is not eligible to implement a virtual instructional plan for inclement weather days because they do not provide all students with technology devices. Leadership will decide how to proceed closer to the end of winter, but it may involve requesting a waiver for that one lost day of instruction. Find out more from Howard County Public Schools here.

Harford County Public Schools

❄️Snow days allotted: 6

💻Virtual days: 🚫 None

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 6

⛱️Updated last day of school: June 24, 2026

More details: There are six inclement weather days built into the school calendar with potential make-up days. All six have been used. There is no district-wide virtual instruction plan for inclement weather days. If inclement weather or other emergencies close school for more days, the district may need to alter the calendar. You can find the Harford County Inclement Weather calendar here.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

❄️Snow days allotted: 3

💻Virtual days: 4th day and beyond, if announced by the district

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 3

⛱️Updated last day of school: June 16, 2026

More details: Anne Arundel has three snow days in its calendar, with make-up days at the end of the year. All three have been used. The district has the option to shift to virtual, but makes a point not to assume a shift to virtual. Last Thursday and Friday went virtual. For more information on Anne Arundel County Public Schools inclement weather policy, click here.

Carroll County Public Schools

❄️Snow days allotted: 4

💻Virtual days: 🚫 Doesn't foresee offering

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 4

⛱️If no more snow days, last day of school: June 11, 2026

More details: Carroll County Public Schools builds its calendar so that it will remove days at the end of the year if snow days go unused. With a previously scheduled professional development day on Monday, January 26, and a delayed opening on Friday, the school system has used 3 inclement weather days. If they use all four days, their last day will be June 12, 2026. For more information on the inclement weather policy, visit Carroll County Public Schools' website here.

Cecil County Public Schools

❄️Snow days allotted: 4

💻Virtual days: 5th day of inclement weather and beyond

🏫 Make-up days at the end of the year: 1 (*3 additional days, one in May, 2 in April added)

⛱️Updated last day of school: June 12, 2026

More details: Cecil County Public Schools had four make-up inclement weather days built into the calendar, and used its last one on Tuesday, January 27, with two closures in December. The make-up days are not all at the end of the year, but during the spring as well, only pushing the last day of school by one day to Friday, June 12. After running out of snow days, they have virtual instruction days. Find more information from Cecil County Public Schools here.