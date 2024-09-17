Community walk planned following robbery and shooting in Rodgers Forge

RODGERS FORGE, Md. — A man was shot in an attempted robbery in his Rodgers Forge neighborhood on Friday. Mark Mckenzie, 50, was shot in the area of Dunkirk and Hopkins Roads.

A community walk is now planned in the neighborhood for Wednesday, September 18. Baltimore County Councilman Mark Ertel scheduled the walk.

It starts at Dumbarton Middle School at 5pm tomorrow. The group will walk about a mile to Pinehurst, Overbrook, and Heathfield before returning to the school.

Councilman Mike Ertel

If it rains, the walk will be rescheduled to next week.

Baltimore County Police haven't arrested anyone in the shooting.

Mckenzie's friends started a GoFundMe page to help his family. He has to undergo multiple surgeries and has a long road to recovery.

According to Facebook, he was a coach for Towson United Boys Soccer.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2000 for information leading to the shooter.

Call 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP) with any tips.