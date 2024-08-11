Community rally for Sonya Massey in Towson

TOWSON, Md — Sonya Massey, 36, was the mother of two children. A police officer fatally shot her inside her Illinois home on July 6.

Sean Grayson, the Sangamon County deputy who shot her, has been fired and charged with first-degree murder.

Grayson is currently in jail.

On Sunday afternoon, a rally was held in Towson to honor Massey, seek justice, and stand in solidarity with her family. It was organized by CPUSA Baltimore City, the ACLU of Maryland, and others.

The gathering started at 3 p.m. on the corner of Pennsylvania and Washington streets. Attendees marched to the Towson courthouse and surrounding areas in Towson.

Everyone involved wanted to use the gathering as a way to spread awareness about Sonya’s case and let their voices be heard.