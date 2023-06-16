Community organizations putting together proposals for Red Line project

BALTIMORE — The planning process for the newly revived Red Line is under way.

Next steps involve plenty of community feedback and studying.

The Edmondson Community Organization is submitting its proposal of a smart line to connect East and West Baltimore.

The heavy rail plan is a subway across town but avoids the expensive decision to build a tunnel for the stops along the Inner Harbor and instead uses an existing subway.

In a statement, Jonathan Sacks, the executive director of Hubwest said, “we believe smart line compares quite favorably with any plan out there - including the old Red Line.”

Governor Wes Moore made big promises speaking with reporters after his speech.

Saying he expects construction to start in 2026 or 2027 and wants this project done before he leaves office, which could be as late as 2030.

“We will be thoughtful about how to proceed to make use of the work that has already been done. We will also apply a clean eye for adjustments that need to be made to account for some very meaningful societal shifts," said Moore.

According to the next steps for MTA, public feedback starts in the summer and more will be had in the fall after a complete and detailed study.

“In Maryland, in this moment, we can do big things again and we will," said Moore.

Smart line is also making big promises saying “smart line would be first to shovels in the ground, first to completion of phase 1, and by far, the fastest way to get across town.”

The smart line plan also addresses a key goal of the Red Line project which is doing something with the Highway to Nowhere.

Smart line plans to put its first phase right in the Highway to Nowhere.