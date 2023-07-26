Community meetings set for you to meet Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley

BALTIMORE — Here is your chance to meet Acting Commissioner Richard Worley.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott, alongside Acting Commissioner Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department, announced seven community engagement meetings,

These town hall-style meetings –will provide community members from across Baltimore the opportunity to meet with Acting Commissioner Worley, hear his vision for the future of BPD, and voice their concerns about public safety issues.

These meetings coincide with the the City Council confirmation process. That hearing is set for August 15.

“Ensuring Baltimoreans have this opportunity to meet with and hear from the Acting Police Commissioner is a critical part of this process,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“Holding these community meetings and having the opportunity to talk to residents from all across the city is one of the most important parts of this process,” said Acting Commissioner Worley.

There will be a series of seven community meetings in various parts of the City, including one virtual meeting, and two Telephone Town Halls, with one specifically catered to older adults. The schedule includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, 10:00am

Telephone Town Hall for Older Adults

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP to receive updates directly.

Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Virtual Community Meeting

To be streamed on: Facebook.com/MayorBMScott

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The Lord’s Church

5010 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Shake & Bake Family Fun Center

1601 Pennsylvania Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21217

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

National Federation of the Blind

200 E. Wells Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Telephone Town Hall

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Greater Paradise Christian Center

2900 E. Oliver Street

Baltimore, MD 21213

You can RSVP using this link or call 311.