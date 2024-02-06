Community college students urge lawmakers to reconsider budget cuts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state's community college network is losing $22 million when you compare the current budget to the governor's proposed budget for next year.

It's part of the governor's re-basing efforts as the state deals with the loss of federal funds brought on from the pandemic.

"The administration engaged in months-long conversations with state and local leaders about the difficult choices ahead–including concerns about education, public safety, affordability, and building a more competitive, more sustainable economy," said Governor Wes Moore.

He added that community colleges have gotten a boost in funding of $125 million since 2020 while seeing a decline in enrollment.

The college students are worried this could mean increased tuition.

"Affordable education is an investment in our future, one where everyone has an opportunity to meet their full potential," said Oluwatunmise Eboda, a Howard County Community College student.

The group heard from a bipartisan list of senators and delegates before bending the ear of lawmakers.

"I know that our community colleges sets the foundation for each and every one of our jurisdictions," said Sen. Cory McCray, a democrat from Baltimore City.

"Really tell your stories and I am absolutely convinced that we will be able to restore those cuts in our community college funding," said senator Mary Beth Carozza a Republican from Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

Senate president Bill Ferguson says he's met with the presidents of some of the colleges and that the legislature will look into the issue.

"I know the governor was trying to re-base the formula, we are going to look for money to restore some of it but it's gotta come from somewhere so the question is what do we cut to fund," said Ferguson.

The legislature is currently in the process of deciding which changes to make to the budget.