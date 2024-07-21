Community celebrates second annual South Baltimore Friends and Family Day

BALTIMORE — It was a day of fun for one community in Baltimore.

Saturday was the second annual South Baltimore Friends and Family Day. The cookout was organized by Baltimore-based non-profit God’s Best Family and was held at Solo Gibbs Park.

The event was designed to bring the different neighborhoods in the area together. Organizer LaShaun Gibson says events like these are meant to provide a chance for healing and transformation.

“Baltimore, even Maryland, has gone through lots of transformation over the years. This community, at one time, was prominently an African American community, middle class—this was a historic area. Over time, through a lot of trauma, this area has endured. These residents have endured a lot in the past [few] years. Even to the point that they don’t know the history that is here in this community,” Gibson said.

She continued, “This is actually a landmark for Baltimore and freed slaves. So, us being here together and united, especially when this used to be an area that was completely segregated, today we are here together—all together united.”

The cookout included a moon bounce, games, food, and a DJ.