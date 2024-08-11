Watch Now
Community block party aims to address critical health care needs in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Mondawmin Mall hosted a community block party in West Baltimore on Saturday.

The free family event, organized by Infinite Legacy, Councilman James Torrence, and the Baltimore Teacher Network, is designed to help address critical community needs.

Resources include access to nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness programs, health screenings, and educational resources.

It's the seventh year of this event.

In addition to music and live entertainment, the block party also gave away food and school supplies.

