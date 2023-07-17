Committee plans to address city's vacant home crisis

BALTIMORE — There are more than 14,000 vacant homes in Baltimore.

On Sunday, BUILD, the Greater Baltimore Committee, and Mayor Brandon Scott announced a joint effort to deal with the crisis.

There's a push for a $7.5 billion investment to manage the crisis.

A steering committee will come up with a plan.

"​We will work together to fully solve our decades-long crisis of vacant and abandoned properties and all that that carries with it to create thriving neighborhoods for all our people to live in, ending the legacy or red-lining here in Baltimore once and for all," said Rev. Cristina Paglinauan, Church of the Redeemer.

The goal is to come up with the plan by the fall so it can be ready in time for the Maryland Legislative Session in 2024.