Commemorative walk at Emmarts United Methodist Church: A celebration of history and unity

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Imagine.

Footsteps.

Coming down Rolling Road, through mud and snow.

To get here, the Safehouse at Emmarts United Methodist Church.

This church building has been at the corner of Rolling Road and Dogwood in Windsor Mill since the late 1700s, when a white farmer gave part of his farm to the church. It became a stop on the Underground Railroad.

“Caleb Emmarts and his wife, Susannah Emmarts, and their family, they were all instrumental as being station masters in this region, especially Woodlawn and Hebbville, in setting captives free, in helping those slaves to get free,” says Rev. Isaiah Redd Sr., pastor.

Redd and his congregation want to preserve the history here, and they want more people to know about it. So, they’re having a commemorative walk – and you’re invited.

“We want to commemorate those who have gone before us who fought for their freedom,” Redd says. “We’re gonna have some dancing. We’re gonna have some singing. We’re gonna open the doors to the church for a museum experience like none of you have ever seen.”

Redd says spur more conversations like this in their community and bring about a sense of unity at this time.

“Emmarts wants to be that beacon of light and hope of love in the community, that you can come to someplace safe,” Redd says.

The commemorative walk is Saturday at 10 a.m. and it’s free. For the celebration afterward, they’re asking for a minimum $5 donation. Funds raised will go toward preserving the safehouse.

For more information or to register, go here.