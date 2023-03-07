Columbia Orchestra music director to step down after 24 years

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Columbia Orchestra Board of Directors announced that Jason Love is stepping down from his position as Music Director. This becomes effective on June 30.

Love as served as the Orchestra's conductor since 1999.

During his 24 years with the organization, the orchestra has more than doubled in size. Under his watch, the orchestra averages eleven classical concerts per season.

Board of Directors President, Melissa Sandlin Gahagan said, “Jason has been an important part of our orchestra, organization, and community for many years and I am sad to see that he will not hold the same role, but at the same time, happy that he is embarking on a new journey – creating opportunities to make an impact in new ways.”

In addition to expanding the size of the orchestra, Love brought the works of new composers Anna Clyne, Clarice Assad, Carlos Simon, and many others to the Columbia community.

"The idea of leaving the orchestra I love so much and who makes me feel so loved is more than a little scary," says Love. "They've been my focus for about as long as I can remember. But if I turn to some other interests now, I feel very confident this orchestra has such a strong identity and proud history they will attract a new Music Director who will help them reach the next generation."