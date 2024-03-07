Columbia native designed shirts for Oscars swag bags

BALTIMORE — The complimentary "swag bags" that celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Emily Blunt get at the Oscars will feature some spunky shirts, designed by a Baltimore-area native.

Stacy Flax, who describes herself as a "Columbia kid," designed a men's undershirt that's much less plain and boring. She now sells them at her company, Bored Rebel.

Stacy Flax, founder and CEO of Bored Rebel

Stacy Flax, founder and CEO of Bored Rebel



The shirts have fun messages on them that won't show through a dress shirt, because they're printed vertically down the center.

Flax says she's thrilled her design may get worn by people attending this year's Academy Awards.

Her goal is definitely to "shake up the undershirt industry."

She said:

I'm inspired by the women that have built businesses, like Sara Blakely of Spanx, and she's not just about building her business, she's all about giving back... and that's something I want Bored Rebel to be about.

Flax is definitely dreaming big, and seeing those dreams come true. She said she worked in business development and corporate strategy, and left her career a few years ago after being "thoroughly burned out."

It's now her second year getting her designs featured in the Oscars swag bags - and, she just got approved to have the shirts sold by Nordstrom.

Stacy Flax Bored Rebel swag bags for the Oscars



"It feels awesome," Flax said about her company's success. "It definitely feels like all the hard work is worth it."

Although she's not going to the Oscars herself this year, she said she did see some increase in sales after last year's ceremony.

And she's committed to keeping Bored Rebel a force for good. The company just made a "you've got this" shirt that's donated to "dress-for-success" charities and those that help people find jobs.

"We're able to donate not just a much-needed garment, but something that's really going to give them an emotional boost, because we all need to hear that message," she said.

