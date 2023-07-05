Columbia named best place in Maryland to raise a family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Columbia has been named the best place to live and raise a family according to two new studies.

It ranked 13th best in the nation in both studies and is the only Maryland city to make or top the list.

“It is humbling to be ranked Maryland’s best place to raise a family and best place to live. These distinctions are a testament to our continued investment in our families, community, and overall quality of life,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The personal finance outlet, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider family dynamics.

This includes cost of housing, quality of local school and health-care systems and the opportunities for recreation.

For the second list, Livability compared cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000. It looked at places where most Americans create dream careers, build families and launch businesses.