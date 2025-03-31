Columbia man dies after wrong-way crash involving teens in stolen SUV in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Howard County.

Authorities say troopers responded to a call just before 12:30 am Monday morning in the area of the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to southbound U.S. 29 in Ellicott City for reports of a collision.

Investigators found a 2013 Ford Explorer, operated by a 17-year-old from Baltimore, was driving in the wrong direction on the I-70 ramp when it struck a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, 49-year-old Fred Ehimen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was flown to Shock Trauma for their injuries.

Two additional passengers, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to local hospitals.

Police say the Frederick County Sheriff's Department had determined the Explorer stolen, prompting a pursuit involving the Frederick County Sheriff's Department and the Howard County Police Department.

According to police, the pursuit had been terminated for several miles before the crash.

Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County.