Collectors Corner in Parkville says it could close

PARKVILLE, Md. — A longtime Parkville comic-book store is in danger of closing.

Collectors Corner, which has been on Parkville's Harford Road for 23 years (and also has a Bel Air location), is the latest local business to reach out to customers, urging them to help keep the shop afloat.

The business posted a "weeklong extended mega-sale," and wrote on Facebook:

We humbly ask all CC shoppers & supporters to shop often and shop early during this 7 day sale!!!, this year has been [an] extremely rocky road of low sales combined with lower and less foot traffic plus a new comics industry in flux, we are the last comic book store in Eastern Baltimore County at CC Parkville, but the Bel Air and Parkville stores could really, really use your support! Our sales this week long sale will help us determine if we will keep the doors open through the holidays and beyond or have to consider closing sometime in the near future!

The Parkville store is known for its annual Free Comic Book Day, which has drawn crowds and long lines to Harford Road in past years.

The rain isn’t stopping crowds for Free Comic Book Day at @CCMD_ComicsShop in Parkville! 😎@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/pZwdKLAncE — Bryna Zumer (@BrynaZumer) May 7, 2022

Several other Baltimore-area businesses have publicly called out for support in recent weeks - and it appears to have helped get them some new attention.

The first may have been Heritage Smokehouse, on York Road.

The acclaimed restaurant Silver Queen Cafe, also in Harford Road, in Hamilton, warned it was in danger of closing - prompting an outpouring of support.