Cody Young Empowerment Youth Charities hosts a Stop the Violence 5K

BALTIMORE — A chance to provide a new outlook on life—that is what Cody Young Empowerment Youth Charities hopes to achieve for the young people in Baltimore City.

On Saturday, the organization joined community activists to host a Stop the Violence 5K at Druid Hill Park. The goal? To change the trajectory of homicides in the city.

Shaymaine Davis has grown up in the city all her life. She says without events like these allow young people opportunities to look beyond the options available to them.

"Growing up in Baltimore City and being encountered with different street activity and other opportunities that are not the most favorable, sometimes they [the youth] may not see they have other choices in order to generate income or provide for their families, said Davis.

Davis continued. "So, sometimes you feel like you're kind of forced into a situation. So, with this [the program], we show that education and training are opportunities to explore other resources that are available to help you support your family."

Founder Donyelle Brown created the CYEYC in 2018 in response to the death of her son Cody back in July 2017. Cody was shot and killed at a BP gas station in Northwest Baltimore. He was 22 years old. Brown created the charity in the hopes that by providing mentorship, counseling, and resources to young people in the community, violent crimes will go down.

"We can change the homicide landscape by providing them opportunities. Most of our kids, the young men here earlier, said there were no recs. There were no places for them to go. There are no activities in place posted throughout Baltimore City that they can do collectively to change the narrative. I think when you give people resources and the ability to have places to go, it will begin to change that direction of the homicides," said Brown.

"We have so many talented youth. And unfortunately, they don't see the direction they should necessarily go in or need that additional support. That's what we're here to provide. To say, 'Okay, we're a part of the village,'" said Davis.

