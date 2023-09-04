Code Red Extreme Heat Alert declared in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Acting Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller has issued a Code Red Extreme Alert for Tuesday, September 5 through Thursday, September 7.

The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity and indicates how hot it feels to the human body.

This alert is issued during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to life.

The following locations will be open as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:



Harford Senior Center

Hatton Senior Center

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

Oliver Senior Center

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging

Waxter Senior Center

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services site will open the following location as a cooling center:

Beans & Bread on 402 S. Bond St. from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Housing Authority of Baltimore City will use Cherry Hill Homes as a cooling center as well.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that residents:



Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations.

Check on older adults and the sick in your community who may need help in the heat.

Never leave children alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Ensure that babies are sleeping safely. The risk for sleep-related infant death increases when babies overheat.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.

For more information, click here.