Code Red declared ahead of Artscape weekend

Fred Slade
BALTIMORE — Due to high temperatures, a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3.

Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees.

An alert like this is declared when heat is severe enough to present a threat to life or present health risks.

The Maryland Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three heat-related deaths in Baltimore so far for the 2024 Code Red Extreme Heat Season.

Here's a list of cooling centers around the city:

  • My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only)
    17 W. Franklin St. | Thur., Fri., and Sat.., 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.  
  • Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) 620 Fallsway | Thur., Fri, and Sat., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 
  • Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | Thur. and Fri., 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | Thur. and Fri., 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.  
  • Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Thur. and Fri., 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. 

The following sites will serves as cooling centers August 1-2 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.:

  • Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324 
  • Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861 
  • Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 
  • Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025 
  • Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725 
  • Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009 

These cooling centers will open August 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

  • Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road 
  • Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street 

For more information,click here.

