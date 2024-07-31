Code Red declared ahead of Artscape weekend

BALTIMORE — Due to high temperatures, a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3.
Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees.
An alert like this is declared when heat is severe enough to present a threat to life or present health risks.
The Maryland Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three heat-related deaths in Baltimore so far for the 2024 Code Red Extreme Heat Season.
Here's a list of cooling centers around the city:
- My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only)
17 W. Franklin St. | Thur., Fri., and Sat.., 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) 620 Fallsway | Thur., Fri, and Sat., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | Thur. and Fri., 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | Thur. and Fri., 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Thur. and Fri., 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
The following sites will serves as cooling centers August 1-2 from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861
- Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535
- Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725
- Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009
These cooling centers will open August 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:
- Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road
- Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street
For more information,click here.